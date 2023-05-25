Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the April 30th total of 333,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NMZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.12. 163,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,738. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $12.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $90,000.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

