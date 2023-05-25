Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the April 30th total of 333,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
NMZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.12. 163,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,738. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $12.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.