Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Trading Down 0.4%

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.38. Approximately 311,570 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 273,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.38. The stock has a market cap of C$548.24 million and a PE ratio of -21.25.

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Company Profile

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

