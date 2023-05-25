NFT Price Hits $0.0193 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $712,514.04 and approximately $16.04 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01975278 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $74.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

