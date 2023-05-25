NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $73.64. 5,231,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,176,666. The stock has a market cap of $149.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average of $78.94. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

