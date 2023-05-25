Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $1.50 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,622 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000. Owens Corning makes up 1.0% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 146,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OC traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,020. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.33. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $112.17. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,290,000 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.92.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.