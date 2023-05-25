Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 532,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 784,371 shares.The stock last traded at $6.10 and had previously closed at $5.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Necessity Retail REIT from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Get Necessity Retail REIT alerts:

Necessity Retail REIT Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19.

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Necessity Retail REIT

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is an increase from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.43%. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -68.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Necessity Retail REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 1,532.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Necessity Retail REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 83.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

About Necessity Retail REIT

(Get Rating)

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.