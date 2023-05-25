Neblio (NEBL) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.10 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Neblio has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $150,430.02 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neblio has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0530 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,673,907 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

