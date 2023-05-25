NEAR Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.43 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.43 billion and $52.53 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00005951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00053515 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00039747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018302 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001023 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 908,829,048 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

