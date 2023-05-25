National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells $1,305,000.00 in Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,374,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,872,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 400 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $18,028.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 900 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $40,509.00.

NRC traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $43.48. 17,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,090. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Research in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Research during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Research during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of National Research by 675.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in National Research by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

About National Research

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

