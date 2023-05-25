National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells $1,305,000.00 in Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,374,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,872,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 24th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 400 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $18,028.00.
- On Friday, April 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 900 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $40,509.00.
National Research Trading Down 0.2 %
NRC traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $43.48. 17,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,090. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet upgraded National Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
About National Research
National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Research (NRC)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.