National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $2.35 Per Share

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 2.3458 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09.
National Grid has a payout ratio of 45.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Grid to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.
Shares of NGG opened at $68.40 on Thursday. National Grid has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.78.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.
