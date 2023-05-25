National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $2.35 Per Share

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGGGet Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 2.3458 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09.

National Grid has a payout ratio of 45.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Grid to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

National Grid Price Performance

Shares of NGG opened at $68.40 on Thursday. National Grid has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Grid in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.30) to GBX 1,275 ($15.86) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.55) to GBX 1,280 ($15.92) in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($13.68) to GBX 1,080 ($13.43) in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,183.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Grid

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

