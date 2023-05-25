Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 15th

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Mullen Group Stock Down 1.4 %

TSE:MTL opened at C$15.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.75. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.76. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTL. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.80.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.