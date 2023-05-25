Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) CEO Sells $1,099,032.00 in Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $1,099,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,283,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $74.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $80.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.04.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth about $3,478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 24.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,794,000 after purchasing an additional 89,206 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 281.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 531,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,047,000 after purchasing an additional 392,246 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 51.4% during the first quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 28,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

