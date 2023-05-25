Motco Sells 6,133 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Motco lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 46,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 30,746 shares during the period. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.62. 7,726,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,764,373. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.86. The company has a market capitalization of $262.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 540,473 shares of company stock valued at $33,992,699 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on KO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

