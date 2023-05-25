Motco Sells 2,138 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Motco decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,263 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Target were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target Price Performance

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TGT traded down $3.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.50. 4,692,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,283,972. The company has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.65. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Target’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.