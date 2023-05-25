Motco Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Motco lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.3% of Motco’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Motco’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Broadcom by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,113 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Broadcom by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,478,000 after acquiring an additional 679,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 442.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $264,184,000 after acquiring an additional 485,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 6.5 %

Broadcom stock traded up $44.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $724.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,508,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,055. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $634.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $590.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $725.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.16.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

