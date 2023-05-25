Motco Has $7.04 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Motco grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,071 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on QCOM shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QCOM stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,444,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,567,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $115.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

