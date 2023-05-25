Motco Has $12.07 Million Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Motco lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,580 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Motco’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Motco owned about 0.64% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $12,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,035. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.79. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend

Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

