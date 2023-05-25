Motco Cuts Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Motco decreased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,478 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,751,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 207,213 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $68,658,000 after acquiring an additional 46,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $246.26. 710,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,644. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Securities cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.00.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

