Motco Buys 2,492 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Motco raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.65.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $88.29. 9,232,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,262,439. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.33 and its 200 day moving average is $97.72. The company has a market capitalization of $161.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

