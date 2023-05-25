Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.11

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.11 and last traded at $34.14, with a volume of 780357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.35.

Mosaic Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 17.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 8.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

