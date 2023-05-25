Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Gap Up to $415.73

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $415.73, but opened at $454.12. Monolithic Power Systems shares last traded at $465.51, with a volume of 585,974 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.67.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $460.66 and a 200-day moving average of $431.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total transaction of $455,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,409 shares in the company, valued at $125,658,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $351,181.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares in the company, valued at $83,738,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total value of $455,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 273,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,658,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,272,000 after purchasing an additional 277,563 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.