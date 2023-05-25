Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $618.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90.
In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,059.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.
MOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.
Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.
