Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Trading Up 9.1%

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 1,872,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 3,735,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Mobiquity Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobiquity Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mobiquity Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mobiquity Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mobiquity Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobiquity Technologies during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobiquity Technologies during the first quarter worth $201,000. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

