Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Mitek Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ MITK opened at $9.87 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $440.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 255,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 41.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 180,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 53,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after purchasing an additional 164,284 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

