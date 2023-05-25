Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,153 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Minerals Technologies worth $37,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 42.1% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1,241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTX. Sidoti downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

MTX stock opened at $58.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.49. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.30. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $73.57.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, Director Rocky Motwani bought 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,994.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

