Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.34

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 84399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Minera Alamos Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$157.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Doug Ramshaw bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,800.00. Insiders bought a total of 120,500 shares of company stock worth $43,665 over the last ninety days. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

