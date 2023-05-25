Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,320 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,099,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,087,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $75.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

