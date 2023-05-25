MetaMUI 1-Day Volume Reaches $102,512.65 (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $55.75 million and approximately $102,512.65 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

