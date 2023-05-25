Metal (MTL) Market Cap Hits $65.55 Million

Metal (MTL) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Metal token can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a total market capitalization of $65.55 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metal has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Metal

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

