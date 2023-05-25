Metahero Tops 24 Hour Volume of $255,010.15 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $25.22 million and $255,010.15 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

