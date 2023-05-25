Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Lowered by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,381 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.9% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $23,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

MRK stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.76. 3,360,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,778,682. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company has a market cap of $283.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.03%.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

