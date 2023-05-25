Mdex (MDX) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week

Mdex (MDX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Mdex has a market cap of $60.68 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for $0.0639 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mdex has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mdex

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

