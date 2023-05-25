McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.5% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,167. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

MCD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $285.90. 1,188,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,138. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $298.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.