McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,691 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $285.90. 1,188,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,138. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.67 and its 200 day moving average is $275.12. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $298.86. The company has a market capitalization of $208.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock worth $3,155,167 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

