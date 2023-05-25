Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $3,019,937.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $617,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Wednesday, May 24th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $2,921,455.68.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $3,022,032.96.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $3,124,705.60.

On Monday, March 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $3,198,567.04.

Cloudflare Trading Up 0.6 %

Cloudflare stock opened at $56.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.31 and a beta of 1.01. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $80.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.04.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.