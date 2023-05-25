Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Director Monika U. Ehrman Acquires 225 Shares

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) Director Monika U. Ehrman purchased 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,811.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,065.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.75. 190,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.81. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $73.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

