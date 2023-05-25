Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Director Monika U. Ehrman Acquires 225 Shares

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) Director Monika U. Ehrman purchased 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,811.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,065.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Matador Resources Stock Performance
Shares of MTDR stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.75. 190,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.81. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $73.78.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Matador Resources Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.
Institutional Trading of Matador Resources
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.
About Matador Resources
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
- Upbeat Analysts Project Promising Prospects For Iridium Stock
- 2 Energy Mid-Caps Expected To Post Monster Earnings Growth
- Meet the Nasdaq’s 3 Biggest Dividend Payers
- Analog Devices Signals A Top For Semiconductor Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.