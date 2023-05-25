Mask Network One Day Volume Reaches $95.62 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. During the last week, Mask Network has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network token can currently be purchased for about $3.85 or 0.00014657 BTC on exchanges. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $308.34 million and $95.62 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,125,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

