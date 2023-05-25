Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Marvell Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $0.27-0.37 EPS.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $3.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.47. The stock had a trading volume of 34,110,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,891,938. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.37, a PEG ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.