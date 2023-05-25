Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Acquires $66,812.50 in Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, with a total value of $66,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,678.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Markel Trading Down 0.3 %

Markel stock traded down $4.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,313.95. The company had a trading volume of 27,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,743. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,458.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,315.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,320.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markel

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Markel by 6.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Markel by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Markel by 12.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Markel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 58,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,509,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Markel

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

