Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.86

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.86 and traded as high as $1.98. Marchex shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 2,078 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $84.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Marchex ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Marchex had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marchex by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marchex by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Marchex in the 4th quarter worth about $4,828,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

