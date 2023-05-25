Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Down 5.3%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.84 and last traded at $11.85. 729,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,660,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.22.

Magnite Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $130.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 24,679 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $268,507.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,505,072 shares in the company, valued at $16,375,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Magnite news, CFO David Day sold 16,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $174,798.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 463,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 24,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $268,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,505,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,375,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,021 shares of company stock worth $750,948. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Magnite

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Magnite by 32,940.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 349,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 348,842 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 192,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Magnite by 9,583.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,049 shares in the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 730,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Articles

