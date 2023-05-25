Magic Internet Money (MIM) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Magic Internet Money has a market capitalization of $103.84 million and $2.25 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003799 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

According to CryptoCompare, "At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin."

