Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,845 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,892 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica makes up approximately 2.2% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Giverny Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Lululemon Athletica worth $35,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LULU. Citigroup raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $344.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,679. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.79 and a 1 year high of $389.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $359.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.45.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.