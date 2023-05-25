Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.54

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.54 and traded as low as C$0.47. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 138,686 shares traded.

Lucara Diamond Trading Down 2.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of C$213.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$57.70 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lucara Diamond Corp. will post 0.0925926 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

