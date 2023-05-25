London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Buys £723,469.70 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand purchased 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8,390 ($104.35) per share, with a total value of £723,469.70 ($899,837.94).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Martin Brand acquired 5,690 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,440 ($104.98) per share, with a total value of £480,236 ($597,308.46).

On Wednesday, May 17th, Martin Brand sold 21,813 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,180 ($101.74), for a total value of £1,784,303.40 ($2,219,282.84).

On Monday, May 15th, Martin Brand sold 11,064 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,489 ($105.58), for a total value of £939,222.96 ($1,168,187.76).

On Thursday, May 11th, Martin Brand acquired 5,420 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,518 ($105.95) per share, with a total value of £461,675.60 ($574,223.38).

On Tuesday, May 9th, Martin Brand acquired 9,015 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,363 ($104.02) per share, with a total value of £753,924.45 ($937,716.98).

On Thursday, May 4th, Martin Brand acquired 5,766 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,333 ($103.64) per share, with a total value of £480,480.78 ($597,612.91).

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Martin Brand acquired 4,026 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,328 ($103.58) per share, with a total value of £335,285.28 ($417,021.49).

On Friday, April 28th, Martin Brand purchased 3,257 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8,169 ($101.60) per share, with a total value of £266,064.33 ($330,925.78).

On Wednesday, April 26th, Martin Brand purchased 13,585 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8,002 ($99.53) per share, with a total value of £1,087,071.70 ($1,352,079.23).

On Monday, April 24th, Martin Brand purchased 10,495 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8,058 ($100.22) per share, with a total value of £845,687.10 ($1,051,849.63).

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

LON:LSEG opened at GBX 8,302 ($103.26) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34. The company has a market capitalization of £41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,930.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.37. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 6,710 ($83.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,612 ($107.11). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,061.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,738.94.

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a GBX 75.30 ($0.94) dividend. This is an increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,642.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($130.60) to £102 ($126.87) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($128.11) to GBX 9,900 ($123.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($124.38) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($118.78) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,558.33 ($118.88).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

