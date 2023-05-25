Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,840,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,148,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,745,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $269,708,000 after purchasing an additional 259,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $12.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $440.65. 553,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,031. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.