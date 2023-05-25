Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Trading Down 2.3%

Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.14 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03). 70,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,318,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

Live Company Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £5.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.52.

Live Company Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Company Group Plc engages in the live events and entertainment business in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Models and Sets, Tours and Trails, and Sports and Entertainment. The company has licensee partners and venue operators to promote and operate BRICKLIVE shows, events, and exhibitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Company Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Company Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.