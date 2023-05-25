Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $75.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $68.15 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.26.

Insider Activity

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,722,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,362 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,815,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 398.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 425,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,494,000 after purchasing an additional 340,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,150,000. Finally, Gavilan Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $7,059,000. 12.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.