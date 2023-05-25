Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.03

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 3174342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LESL shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

Leslie’s Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.36 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. Analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,236,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,726 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,540,000 after buying an additional 305,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,579,000 after buying an additional 439,171 shares during the period.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

