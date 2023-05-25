Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Short Interest Update

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 1,250.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Lendlease Group stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.10. 5,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926. Lendlease Group has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25.

Lendlease Group is a property and infrastructure development company. It engages in designing, developing, constructing, funding, owning, co-investing or managing property and infrastructure assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Investment, Development, Construction and Non Core. The Investment segment includes an investment management platform and the Group’s ownership interests in residential, office, retail, industrial, retirement and infrastructure investment assets.

